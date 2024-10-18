CX Institutional Has $452,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $158.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

