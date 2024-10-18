CX Institutional Invests $218,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 14.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.1% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.30.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

