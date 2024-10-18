CX Institutional Invests $238,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 19.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.47%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

