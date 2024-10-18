CX Institutional Invests $251,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 497.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 91,540 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

