CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,748 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 173,295 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after buying an additional 564,729 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $744,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 598.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 815,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,376,000 after buying an additional 698,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,171,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $86,090.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Baird R W lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

