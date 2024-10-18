CX Institutional Reduces Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,470 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $72.19 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $74.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.81.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.