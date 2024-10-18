CX Institutional Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,544,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,609,000 after buying an additional 2,950,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 122.0% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period.

XRT opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.21. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $661.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

