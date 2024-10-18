CX Institutional Reduces Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

CX Institutional decreased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,456,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,227 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,385,000.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $229.15 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

