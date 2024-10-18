CX Institutional Sells 1,819 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in DexCom were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average of $100.93. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

