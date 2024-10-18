CX Institutional Sells 451,040 Shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,040 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.06% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 56,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Stock Performance

FLCA opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.90. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03.

About Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

