CX Institutional Sells 625 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

CX Institutional decreased its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.78.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $272.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.23. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $281.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.