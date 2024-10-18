CX Institutional Takes $264,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,749 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 999.0% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 400,911 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,985,000 after acquiring an additional 364,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 29.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $120,386,000 after buying an additional 303,033 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,720.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after buying an additional 253,761 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,082,000 after buying an additional 204,852 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,127,456,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN opened at $97.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.81. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.41.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WYNN

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,894.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.