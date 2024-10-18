CX Institutional Takes $377,000 Position in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. CX Institutional owned 0.17% of VanEck Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTH. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC grew its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTH opened at $220.01 on Friday. VanEck Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $162.97 and a twelve month high of $221.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.95 and its 200-day moving average is $206.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.88.

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

