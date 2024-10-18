CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.08% of CyberArk Software worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CYBR opened at $295.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.70 and its 200-day moving average is $260.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -461.95 and a beta of 1.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $299.50.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.44.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

