Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Update

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Daicel Price Performance
DACHF opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. Daicel has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $8.52.
About Daicel
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Daicel
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.