Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.40 and traded as low as $6.81. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 9,262 shares traded.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 9.07%.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

