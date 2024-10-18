Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Sells $16,438,489.65 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $16,438,489.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 336,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,476,219.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30.

Datadog Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $126.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 394.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.