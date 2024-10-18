DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.90 and traded as low as $13.76. DENSO shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 258,228 shares traded.

DENSO Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.25 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that DENSO Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

