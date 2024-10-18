Desjardins Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$147.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.55.

Get Dollarama alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOL

Dollarama Price Performance

DOL opened at C$144.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$135.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$126.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$89.93 and a 1-year high of C$145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 156.46%. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dollarama will post 5.296851 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total transaction of C$275,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979 in the last quarter. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.