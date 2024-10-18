Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as low as C$1.00. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 1,251 shares trading hands.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.64 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.58 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

