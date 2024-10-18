DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,186,539,000 after acquiring an additional 136,282 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,532,687 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $628,684,000 after purchasing an additional 64,683 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,076 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DexCom by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,538,000 after purchasing an additional 353,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,823,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,906,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

DXCM opened at $69.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

