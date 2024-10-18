Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 129,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 302.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 132,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after acquiring an additional 35,615 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

