Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.06% of Dine Brands Global worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 438.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,093.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised Dine Brands Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.
Dine Brands Global Price Performance
DIN opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.30%.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dine Brands Global
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.