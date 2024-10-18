discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Insider Purchases £49,591.48 in Stock

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) insider Simon Gibbins purchased 7,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 634 ($8.28) per share, with a total value of £49,591.48 ($64,757.74).

Simon Gibbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Simon Gibbins bought 5,005 shares of discoverIE Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 612 ($7.99) per share, for a total transaction of £30,630.60 ($39,998.17).

discoverIE Group Stock Performance

DSCV stock opened at GBX 663 ($8.66) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 613.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 681.63. discoverIE Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 561 ($7.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 816 ($10.66). The firm has a market cap of £636.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,141.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DSCV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Tuesday.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

