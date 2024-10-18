Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Dollar Tree by 50.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,872,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after acquiring an additional 957,275 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,837,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,804,000 after purchasing an additional 348,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 138,042 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,003,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,958,000 after purchasing an additional 124,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,851,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,526,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

