Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock Position Increased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 57.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 942 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Dorian LPG by 60.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 126.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Dorian LPG stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 54.48% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,566.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LPG

About Dorian LPG

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.