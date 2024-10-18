DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Down 5.4% in September

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 618,400 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 653,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
