Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sells 25,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $3,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,029,273.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $156.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.47. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $158.93.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

