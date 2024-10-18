Douglas C. Jr. Yearley Sells 25,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $3,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,029,273.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $156.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.47. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $158.93.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.
TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.07.
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
