Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB cut its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492,526 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.09% of Doximity worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Doximity by 15.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,404,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,122,000 after buying an additional 873,682 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,853,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,709,000 after purchasing an additional 387,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 33.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 621,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Doximity by 250.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 23.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,603,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,842,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $44.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Baird R W raised Doximity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Doximity

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,945. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,820.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,529.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,836,945. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,451 shares of company stock worth $1,201,018 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.