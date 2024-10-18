Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LLY opened at $917.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $871.69 billion, a PE ratio of 135.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $920.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $856.27.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

