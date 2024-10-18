Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Update

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,036,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 2,195,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,219,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS ELTP opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $534.14 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.19. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.51.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

