Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Downgraded by Stephens

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $110.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.23. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $574,908,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in Emerson Electric by 127.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,800 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,058 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after purchasing an additional 990,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

