Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 241,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

