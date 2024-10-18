Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 1,114,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Enel Chile stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 61.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

