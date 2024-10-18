Energy Fuels Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 16,855 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 574% compared to the average volume of 2,502 call options.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Energy Fuels from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UUUU opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 1.61. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

