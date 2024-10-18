Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.53, but opened at $38.90. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $40.02, with a volume of 111,465 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 90.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

