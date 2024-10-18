Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Up 0.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $36.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as high as $29.35 and last traded at $29.21. 417,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,299,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EPD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

