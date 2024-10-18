Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQNR. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 0.5 %

EQNR opened at $24.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.