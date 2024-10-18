Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Envoy Medical Q3 Earnings

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Envoy Medical in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Brookline Capital Management analyst T. Bussian forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter. Brookline Capital Management has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Envoy Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Envoy Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Envoy Medical from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of COCH stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Envoy Medical has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Envoy Medical stock. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Envoy Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

