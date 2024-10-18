Ero Copper Q3 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.96.

TSE ERO opened at C$26.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -103.35, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.72 and a 12 month high of C$32.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.31.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$160.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.50 million. Ero Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

