Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.55 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 150.80 ($1.97). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 151 ($1.97), with a volume of 752,318 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Essentra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.
View Our Latest Report on ESNT
Essentra Price Performance
Essentra Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Essentra news, insider Scott Fawcett purchased 10,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £14,880.18 ($19,430.90). Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
About Essentra
Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.
See Also
