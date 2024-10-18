Euronav (CMBT) & Its Peers Financial Contrast

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Euronav to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 112.38% 22.35% 11.43% Euronav Competitors 31.84% 16.33% 8.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Euronav and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 0 0 0 N/A Euronav Competitors 257 1491 1773 82 2.47

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 29.61%. Given Euronav’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Euronav has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Euronav and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $1.04 billion $858.03 million 2.69 Euronav Competitors $800.31 million $125.08 million 11.51

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Euronav has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Euronav pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.9% and pay out 36.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.3% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

