Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,317 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 63,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,968,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 708.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11,052.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 177,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,325,000 after purchasing an additional 175,956 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 124.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 891.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $202.94 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.59 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

