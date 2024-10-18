Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 3,563 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 150.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP opened at $48.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.56. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $198,680.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,271.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,989.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

