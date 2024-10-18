Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 46.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $133.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.67. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.19 and a twelve month high of $157.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $211,845.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 22,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,249.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

