Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,776,996,000 after buying an additional 104,008 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,100,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,415,000 after purchasing an additional 300,716 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,054,000 after purchasing an additional 99,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,112,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,167,000 after buying an additional 1,560,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,925,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,026,000 after buying an additional 244,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.53.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $108.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.71. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

