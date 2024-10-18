Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $819,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 10,185.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after purchasing an additional 111,881 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,037,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,355,000 after buying an additional 171,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $137.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.30.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.