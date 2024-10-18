Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $867,000 Stock Position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,718 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 25.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 4,593.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

In other NuScale Power news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,540. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $153,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,294.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 50,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,729 shares of company stock worth $4,178,595. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NuScale Power stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.25. NuScale Power Co. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

