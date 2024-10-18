Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 219.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,436,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5,170.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 419,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,550,000 after purchasing an additional 411,123 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 192,166 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 305.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7,306.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,516 shares of company stock worth $2,152,693. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

J opened at $143.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.76 and a 12 month high of $143.45.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

