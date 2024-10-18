Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $897,000 Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 13,982.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Capri by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 23,294 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $1,533,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Capri by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 504,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

NYSE CPRI opened at $42.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

